Smith’s ‘Nick’ a prequel to ‘Gatsby’

In coming up with a topic for his sixth novel, it could be said that Michael Farris Smith’s inspiration was “borne back ceaselessly into the past,” toward the untold story of Nick Carraway, the narrator of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic “The Great Gatsby.”
“Nick” will be available Tuesday, published by Little, Brown and Co.
Smith, who lived in Magnolia and went to Parklane Academy, is an award-winning author with several novels under his belt.
“Nick” follows the story of “The Great Gatsby” narrator Nick Carraway through his experiences before the events of the 1925 novel.
“I am excited about the book. I knew it was taking a big chance, but I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. I wouldn’t change a word,” said Smith, now an Oxford resident. “I think it will give readers a new perspective on Nick and his actions in the original story.”
Smith said he had read the novel five or six times throughout his life but what made him finally decide to write "Nick" was when he read it after returning from a trip abroad. He said he felt a kinship to Carraway and described Nick as detached but trying to stay connected to the people around him.
“I read it again after (his first novel) ‘Rivers’ came out, and this time it really stuck to me, and there were things that resonated with me on every page — most of all Nick,” he said. “The very simple thought crossed my mind that it would be interesting if someone would write his story.”
So the process began, and Smith said he did not tell anyone or bring the novel to his publishers for some time, and when he finally did tell his publishers, he found out that he would have to wait five years before Fitzgerald’s novel hit the public domain.
Smith said many of the themes of Fitzgerald’s novel, such as greed, obsession, depression and the idea of the thin veneer of the gilded age of America, will not be in his new novel. Instead, Smith said he wants to focus on a character study of Carraway, learning what makes him tick and why he is the way he is.
“We all have things that bring us to who we are, and that was is what I was really interested in,” he said.
Smith said he was excited and terrified to craft the story but felt that if he did not take the chance, he would regret it.
“Nick” is Smith’s first venture into historical fiction, and he said he had to do a lot of research to get it right, adding that editors and test readers were the true heroes of the novel’s historical accuracy because he is “not a homework kind of guy.”
Smith said “The Great Gatsby” isn’t necessarily required reading for his novel, noting that readers can choose which to read first if they have never read the original novel. He has even encouraged a few people to read his novel before Fitzgerald’s to see how the perspective changes.
“Nick” is available for preorder on Amazon, Indiebound, iBooks, Barnes $ Noble, and signed copies can be purchased from Oxford’s Squarebooks for $27.
For more information, visit www.michaelfarris smith.com.
