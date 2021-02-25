Tensions flared over McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley’s access to the city’s Facebook page during Tuesday night’s board meeting, with one selectman accusing city board members of violating the Open Meetings Act because of poor audio quality on their streams of board meetings.
Selectman Michael Cameron asked for the mayor, who had been removed from the city’s Facebook page and website in December, to have his access restored and questioned who removed him in the first place.
“Who took your rights away?” he asked the mayor. Lockley told him it was whoever held administrative power over the pages.
“We are not dragging some legal duties that are in the charter away from the mayor. This is Facebook,” Cameron said. “The mayor should be able to go on Facebook and post any time he wants to.”
Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross, who took the position in July, said she did not remove Lockley and does not know who did. Ross said she, along with a city employee who has since resigned and Selectman Devante Johnson were the only people with access to the city’s various social media outlets.
“I did not, and I cannot,” Ross said when asked who removed Lockley and if she could return his access to the Facebook page. “He (Lockley) came to me and asked me to add him back, but I can’t. I have never utilized it as far as an administrator.”
A Facebook page such as the city’s requires someone to be designated as an administrator, who can then appoint editors.
Cameron questioned why Ross or city social media manager Emily Strittman, who works in purchasing, had not added the mayor. Strittman said she uses a city phone with the city account saved to it in the editor role rather than the administrative role and cannot re-establish the mayor to the page.
Ross said there was a time while working on city social media that she announced the password out loud with seven people in the room, including Lockley, so those seven theoretically have access to the page as an editor. Lockley said he did not have that password, noting he did not write it down or commit it to memory.
Selectmen Shawn Williams expressed frustration with the conversation, asking if it was pertinent to city operations.
“Where are we going with Facebook? Is there any way we can start this over and move on from the Facebook? This is not something that is really important to city business,” Williams said. “Let’s start it over if it is important for the mayor to be on Facebook. This has nothing to do with city business.”
Cameron said his questions had everything to do with city business and when asked why he brought it up, he said it was because during the winter storm the mayor was unable to post on social media or the website to keep residents informed.
Brock said since the pandemic closed city hall, Facebook is critical to the operation of the city to disseminate information.
City officials said they would try to gain administrative access to the page and reestablish the mayor’s connection to social media. In the meantime, Lockley has been using a personal Facebook page to post updates.
In response to Cameron, Johnson said the board should address the subpar sound quality of its Facebook livestreams, tapping on the desk microphones that were turned off in order to accommodate microphones in the audience for socially distanced board members.
“Since we’re discussing Facebook and this meeting is now closed to the public if you scroll on our feed, people say they can’t hear us, and according to the Open Meetings Act we are in violation of it right now because people say they can’t hear us,” Johnson said. “When we are deliberating, one of the key pieces of being able to do that is that they need to be able to hear us.
“Either we are going to move this meeting to a teleconference or something else,” Johnson said, adding that city hall’s livestreaming equipment needs to be capable of broadcasting “to ensure transparency in public affairs while doing everything possible to protect public health. So, if we are discussing Facebook, let’s first make sure people can hear us.”
The board turned its attention to Strittman, who told them about public comments on the Facebook page. Many who commented said they could not understand the board’s discussion.
Cockerham said the board was not breaking the Open Meetings Act as long as it can be heard, noting that the board and herself would need to speak up and find ways to project better with their microphones.
During this discussion, board members noted a group chat that the selectmen, the mayor and other city officials had been engaged in, but did not talk about the legality of it.
The Mississippi Ethics Commission has ruled against local governments in the past for communicating in private outside the scope of public board meetings, calling that a violation of the Open Meetings Act. State law defines a quorum of local officials in any setting as a public meeting by default.
(1) comment
Selectman Williams, clean accessible water is the most pertinent matter facing the City of McComb and any other city. The petulant action of the Facebook administrator that removed the Mayor from access to this page put every citizen in McComb at risk. This board needs to reevaluate priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.