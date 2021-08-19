TYLERTOWN — Ward 4 voters will return to the polls Sept. 7 to decide their representative on the board of aldermen.
Former Walthall County supervisor Fred Magee Jr. led the vote in Tuesday’s special election in a three-way race with 34. Glenn Allen, a salesman at Rainbow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in McComb, ran a close second, with 32 votes.
Alice Mae Dillon ran third, taking 24 votes, and was eliminated.
The Ward 4 seat was left without an elected candidate in spring elections after Curtis Hart Magee, who defeated incumbent Alderwoman Carolyn Magee in the primary election, was declared ineligible by the town election commission because of felony convictions which had not been expunged from his record.
The Tylertown Democratic executive committee chose not to place a candidate on the general election ballot after Hart Magee’s disqualification, so the town board members, all incumbents who were re-elected, had to declare a vacancy and set the special election once the new term began in July.
Carolyn Magee continues to serve as Ward 4 alderwoman until her successor is sworn in. The first meeting in which the new alderman could participate would be Sept. 21, or Oct. 5 if the board does not hold a second meeting in September.
Before voting ended Tuesday, aldermen met to accept a $150,000 bid to replace air conditioning units at the industrial park building occupied by Red Land Cotton and to approved an amended agreement with the county for town taxes to be collected by Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn.
The board will hold a public hearing on the 2021-22 budget on Aug. 31.
