Vigil held for gunshot victim

Friends and family of a McComb man who was killed Saturday held a vigil for him on Sunday, complete with candles and a balloon release.
Nolan Wells, 25, was shot when an altercation led to shooting at the M&P Daiquiri on Summit Street, McComb police detective Victoria Carter said.
Wells was shot in the lower back and a bystander, Deviyon Lodrigue, 21, was shot in the arm. Carter said Lodrigue is at University of Mississippi Medical Center in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and Carter said Monday the department had not made any arrests.
A group of about 50 friends and family members of Wells gathered outside of M&P Daiquiri on Sunday evening for a vigil to honor his life. Motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles rode up and down the street while people gathered around the shop.
Selectman Devante Johnson, who was friends with Wells, was the first to speak. He led with an opening prayer and shared his thoughts on Wells’ death.
“This is a sad occasion. It is very unfortunate that we find ourselves here today,” he said. “God, we thank you because in spite of what is going on here today, you are good. In all your wisdom and knowledge, you make no mistakes. God, we pray that you will end the gun violence that’s in our city that you will unite us.”
Carter, along with Police Chief Garland Ward, also attended the vigil, and Ward was asked to speak.
“I knew Nolan. This should not have happened, but this is a time to remember him,” Ward said.
Wells’ cousin Clarissa Thompson also spoke during the vigil. She, along with other speakers, emphasized the need to speak with the detectives if they know anything about the shooting.
“I’m his first cousin,” she said. “He was a good person. He didn’t deserve this, and if you feel like he didn’t deserve this, speak up because we want justice. He didn’t live by the gun. He should not have died by the gun.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock, who represents Ward 5 and Summit Street, also attended the vigil and spoke on the need for change.
“This is a real hard, sad occasion for me,” Brock said. “My oldest son is the same age as Nolan, and 16 years ago, I buried a child, so I know how this feels. We are not supposed to be burying you all. You are supposed to be burying us.”
Brock said guns should be used to protect and not take the lives of innocent people.
“If you have a weapon, find yourself away from it,” he said. “This is senseless, and it should bring tears to our eyes to find ourselves here. The sun rose this morning. Life goes on, but it is up to us to make a change, or we will find ourselves back here down the street or up the street.
“How many people have you known before that is gone? It is senseless. It is about nothing.”
The vigil capped off with the releasing of balloons to symbolize Wells ascending into heaven and letting go.
Wells’ funeral arrangements with Young’s Funeral Home were incomplete on Monday.
