After seeing a record-high of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases last weekend, the number of new cases reported by state health officials on Friday was the lowest it’s been in weeks.
Mississippi reported an increase of just 209 cases with nine new deaths and 116 long-term care facilities with one or more cases on Friday.
This puts the state at 16,654 total cases and 787 total deaths.
“As many of you know, Friday is a day that we see larger numbers,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday. “Three or four days does not a trend make. The coronavirus is not over. … It is incredibly important to protect ourselves and those most vulnerable from getting the virus.”
The governor urged Mississippians to follow CDC guidelines now so that a sense of normalcy may return later.
Pike County remained at 204 cases and no new deaths. Lincoln County rose by just one case for a total of 281 and no new deaths. Amite County’s infection count was revised from 65 to 64, Franklin reported no new cases for a total of 29, Lawrence had no new cases for a total of 107 Walthall rose to 67 and Wilkinson stayed at 85.
Reeves said municipalities would soon receive CAREs ACT funds, which can be used to reimburse virus-related expenses.
Turning to the protests happening around the state, Reeves said Jackson anticipates a large protest today.
The state plans to provide face masks and encourages protestors to remain peaceful and safe.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said the state is experiencing a heatwave and wanted to remind anyone spending the day outside to stay hydrated and cool to avoid heatstrokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.