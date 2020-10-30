The Enterprise-Journal is planning a salute to area veterans, both living and deceased, for Veterans Day.
Starting today, readers can honor a veteran in both the newspaper and its website in three simple steps:
• On the website, www .enterprise-journal.com, look for the veterans notice near the top of the home page. Use that to submit a photo of the veteran. Pictures of living and deceased members of the armed services are welcome.
• With the photo, include information about the veteran’s military service, such as the branch of the armed forces and the dates of service. If he or she is deceased, feel free to include birth and death years.
• If you would like your veteran’s photo included in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 edition of the Enterprise-Journal at no charge, email a digital copy of the original picture to advertising@enterprise-journal.com, along with the veteran’s information.
The website automatically decreases the resolution of submitted photos to the point that they print poorly, so we need a higher-quality version for the newspaper.
The deadline to submit photos online for the Nov. 11 print salute is Sunday, Nov. 8.
