McComb is the fifth-safest city in Mississippi, according to an article published online by an organization that analyzes crime statistics.
The article published by backgroundchecks.org relied on FBI statistics to gauge crime rates among Mississippi cities.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley gave much of the credit to the McComb Police Department and Chief Damian Gatlin.
“I had faith in my chief,” Lockley said. “He was new on the job, but I had faith that we would see a change. I didn’t know the change would be so significant, but within a year the City of McComb is now ranked the number five safest city in the state of Mississippi.
“For that to happen within a year is not because of any one thing that I or the board did. The credit goes to the police chief, his staff and the efforts they made to make sure that was turned around.”
The article contradicts several websites that claim McComb to be the most dangerous city in the state.
Those outdated articles, however, do not cite official crime statistics, and they characterize themselves as “infotainment” click-bait pieces.
Regardless of the validity of those reports, the resulting public perception was that McComb is a city with higher rates of property and violent crime in comparison to other Mississippi municipalities.
Selectman Michael Cameron is proud of the police department.
“Kudos to our police department. They're doing a fabulous job. The new chief is really settling in and doing a great job,” he said.
McComb received a safety index rating of 0.53. Madison, considered the state’s safest city, received an index of 1.02. Petal scored 0.94, Bryam 0.66 and Oxford 0.61 to round out the top five cities.
The rankings were created through the use of the most recently compiled FBI statistics on property and violent crime, according to the website. The index takes into consideration the municipal population, rates of each sort of crime, and the ratio of available law enforcement officers to the number of civilians.
Pike County law enforcement agencies purchased new software for record keeping and reporting crime data to the FBI.
“We’ve moved from paper and into the 21st century with the software that we’re using now,” Gatlin said.
The FBI contacted the police department as part of a data census, which served as the reference for the article. All things considered, the score speaks to the success of McComb’s public safety apparatus and the hard work of everyone in the police department, officials said.
Gatlin said changes within the department, such as an increase in interdepartmental collaboration and more community policing, have helped improve McComb’s ranking.
“Between agencies, we are working a lot better together,” Gatlin said.
He noted that he has made a point to listen to his staff and their ideas, and increased information sharing with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
“People have very good ideas about moving the department forward,” Gatlin said. “I depended on hearing from those guys. From the supervisors to the patrolmen, from the processors to the dispatch... What do you know that can help us move this city forward?
“Another thing that I feel like helps our department move in the right direction is caring for our employees. As a chief, I try to let the people know that I’m there for you.”
The mayor and chief agreed that moves toward community policing have garnered positive results.
“More community policing has made a big impact,” Lockley said. “Without the community involvement, we can’t make the arrest.”
“We’re trying to be proactive versus reactive,” Gatlin said.
Gatlin said community policing has been effective and that the department is firing on all cylinders.
“The last two death investigations we had, we had those suspects within a three- or four-hour time span. In a lot of places, that’s unheard of,” he said.
Gatlin also wanted to make the point that in general, Hollywood Cemetery is safe for pedestrians and that a recent hit-and-run death there was a terrible incident, but that there is no reason for citizens to worry about going there.
He credits the support he receives from other area law enforcement agencies with aiding the success of the police department.
“One thing I’m not afraid of is to call for backup and assistance. I could care less who gets the credit. Who cares?” he said. “As long as the city remains safe — that’s what’s important.”
Incoming city administrator Dirkland Smith expressed support for Gatlin and gratitude for what he has accomplished.
“For someone to come in with this time-frame and do what he’s done, that speaks volumes to the type of officer (the city) selected to lead,” he said. “Change doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time. ... If we want stuff to stop, we’ve got to put our differences aside. And that’s what this man is doing.”
Tullos also expressed his approval of the job that Gatlin has done as chief of police.
“We’ve got a great community here. So many wonderful people,” he said. “I thank our police, firemen and public works for their service. All the people at city hall fo a great job.”
Tullos reminded everyone to keep things in perspective.
“We are very fortunate for what we have,” he said.
