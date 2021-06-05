Two young entrepreneurs are looking to make carnival food available without having to go to an actual carnival.
Anthony Brown and Jaylon Uzodinma are looking to open their business Carnival King MS in a portable building at 1139 Highway 51 in Summit, across from Howell Motors.
Zoning Administrator Alexander told the town council Tuesday evening that the business has established gas, water and sewer service, but there’s no garbage pickup at the location yet. He said the building also must be anchored and the owners should work out a deal with other restaurants to use their facilities to dispose of old grease.
Otherwise, “they’ve done everything we’ve asked,” Alexander said.
The planning commission has given its blessing for the plans and the town council is expected to vote on the matter when it meets again on Thursday, June 10.
Uzodinma and Brown are friends since childhood who recently graduated from Jackson State University.
“We’re both self-described perfectionists in everything we do,” Uzodinma said.
“The vision we have for Carnival Kings of Mississippi is seasonal food service,” Brown said, outlining a menu including funnel cakes, corn dogs, lemonade, nachos and shaved ice offered from May through October.
The restaurant will have no indoor seating.
“Right now we have a plan to have a couple of benches outside for customers,” Brown said. “We’re excited adroit the opportunity to be here.’
“We’re excited to have you here in the Town of Summit. We welcome you here and we hope you do really well,” Mayor Percy Robinson said.
Streets, grass, ATVs
Street foreman Jessie Simmons said his crew has cleared streets of recent storm debris and state inmates from the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Community Work Center in Fernwood are back working with the town after the coronavirus pandemic temporarily ended their work release.
“Hopefully we can get caught up … I’ve finally got some help with these inmates,” he said.
On the downside, Simmons said the town is down to just one operable riding mower and needs another one. Also, it’s been more difficult to obtain asphalt during working hours since Dickerson & Bowen, which produces it, has shifted its production to night as it handles an after-hours repaving job on Highway 51.
Mayor Percy Robinson noted that the there’s $20,000 in capital outlay funds that could pay for a new mower, but Councilwoman Paulin Monley said she’d rather see the money be spent on street paving equipment.
Monley also requested more patrols on the northwest end of town for speeding ATVs illegally operating on town streets.
Robinson asked board attorney Ben Gilbert to review town ordinances and possibly consider updating them.
In another matter, Walnut Street resident Veronica Haynes requested the town conduct a survey near her property to determine whether a large oak tree that she considers hazardous belongs to her or the town.
Robinson said he’s looking into the situation, but noted there’s no legal description of land on her property deed, making the matter more difficult to sort out. He said he’d have a surveyor look over land records.
