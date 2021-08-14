The electrical lineman training program approved last year by the Southwest Mississippi Community College board of trustees is jolting to life this semester.
Trustees officially hired the instructor Tuesday night, and administrators said students have been signing up to enter the program.
Jerry Turner, a retiree from Entergy, will lead the program.
“We’re excited to have him come start this program with his enthusiasm and passion for the industry,” President Dr. Steve Bishop said.
Turner holds an Associate of Arts degree from SMCC and worked for Entergy for 42 years, retiring as a serviceman, a job a step above a lineman that involves troubleshooting electrical system problems and making repairs or calling in assistance to make those repairs.
Bishop said Turner attended the opening faculty meeting for the semester on Monday.
“He knew you weren’t meeting until tonight to hire him, but he wanted to be at the meeting just in case,” Bishop said.
Dr. Alicia Shows, vice president for academic affairs, said students are already showing interest and signing up for the program, which can have 16 students in each class.
Students in the program have the option of earning a certificate after one year or staying a full two years for an AA degree.
The board approved two other hires at Tuesday’s meeting.
Brian Emory will join the staff as director of communications and development with the college’s foundation.
Bishop said Emory has 18 years of experience in communications and fundraising at the high school and college levels, with past positions in Hinds Community College and Millsaps College.
He is coming to SMCC from Brookhaven Academy and replaces Andrew Dale, who took a position at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The board also ratified the hiring of Jermaine Jones as offensive line coach for the Bears football team. Jones’ selection for the football staff was announced about two weeks ago.
Bishop said Jones rounds out the full-time coaching staff, but two volunteer coaches may be added who will live in the college dorms.
In another athletic personnel matter, Bishop introduced Lee Wilson as the new public address announcer for Bear football games at John I. Hurst Stadium.
Wilson retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2011 after 36 years, most of those in Pike County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.