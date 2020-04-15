Search continues for suspect

A McComb man is dead following a shooting early Sunday, and authorities believe a man fresh out of prison is responsible for his death.
Raheem Brown, 25, of McComb, was shot once in the chest with a 9mm handgun at 1009 Carson Lane just east of McComb around 3 a.m.
Pike County sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call at 3:25 a.m., Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
Upon their arrival, deputies found Brown inside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest and administered emergency medical treatment until an ambulance arrived.
Medical personnel were unable to revive Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Austin “Rell” Cole, 29, of McComb, is believed to be the gunman.
“We’re actively hunting him,” Bellipanni said.
Authorities believe the shooting may have involved a dispute over a woman.
The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force is assisting the sheriff’s department in the search for Cole.
Bellipanni said McComb police spotted Cole near Summit Street and Higgins Drive on Sunday, and Cole ditched his car and fled on foot.
Law enforcement officers from several local agencies swarmed the Days Inn in McComb on Tuesday morning, acting on a tip that Cole was inside the motel but Bellipanni said that information was old and Cole had been there days before.
People staying in the hotel in a room near the one Cole had been staying said he was recently in the room.
Cole is a convicted felon who was released from prison about three weeks ago and is considered armed and dangerous, Bellipanni said.
A cash reward is offered for the information leading to the apprehension and arrest of Cole. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 783-6767 or Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward for information, at (601)-684-0033.
