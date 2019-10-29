TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors provided some help to county veterans Wednesday.
Former supervisor Pop Carr, who is also an officer in the county’s American Legion Post 120, asked board members for some assistance.
“As you know, we have built a new building,” Carter said. “Now we’re looking for some money to help furnish that building.”
Board President Larry Montgomery said the post had requested $2,000 from the board, “and I think that’s reasonable.”
Board attorney Conrad Mord said the American Legion is on the list of nonprofit organizations to which it is acceptable for government entities to provide funds, and the board voted unanimously to give a $2,000 allocation to the post.
Carr thanked the board and invited members to attend the post’s Veterans Day program at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Southwest Events Center.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a new automated fueling system at the Paul Pittman Memorial Airport. The system, about $17,000 to purchase and install, will also require internet access and an annual maintenance plan.
• Approved travel for Sheriff Kyle Breland to the winter sheriff’s association conference in Natchez. Breland also reported the resignation of Deputy Thomas Hampton and the hiring of Derek Holmes as a deputy and Deanna Expose as a part-time dispatcher.
• Approved a $24,400 grant to air condition and install a generator at the emergency management offices in the former National Guard armory. The board agreed to fill out the remainder of the about $36,000 cost.
EMA Director Royce McKee said once the generator is ordered, it will take about four weeks for the company to build it.
• Heard from Janice Jefferson of Walkin in Da Light Ministries that construction of a domestic violence shelter in the county is in progress.
• Approved paying dues of $1,000 to the state circuit clerk’s association for Vernon Alford and OK’d travel and registration for the county election commission to training in Philadelphia, Miss.
• Accepted the land roll.
• Approved the final amended budget for 2018-19.
• Discussed installing a heating system in the county boardroom.
• Made additions and deletions to the county inventory.
• Learned Purchasing Clerk LaRheta Dunaway plans to retire Dec. 31.
• Met in executive session for an economic development project and a personnel matter.
