North Pike lost a longtime board member and supporter Thursday when Keven Matthew tendered his resignation from the District 1 board seat.
Penton said Matthew was moving out of state after serving on the school board for the past 13 years.
“I consider Mr. Matthew one of the most professional board members I’ve worked with,” Penton said.
The rest of the board accepted the resignation with regret.
The board could appoint a new member or serve as a four-member board until the November election if a new member could not be agreed on.
Both South Pike and Walthall County are serving as four-member boards at the moment, following the resignation of Sam Hall from the South Pike Board and the death of Walthall board member Eldredge Boyd.
North Pike approved Scott Campbell’s motion to appoint the Rev. Chris Richardson to the empty seat as soon as she can be sworn in.
Richardson previously served on the McComb school board, winning an election in 2010 for the seat representing McComb School District residents who live outside the city limits.
She is expected to be present and able to vote at a special called meeting on March 17, when board members will consider bids for telecommunications services funded by federal eRate money.
In other business, the board:
• Extended a timber sale contract not completed due to weather and assessed $1,667 for unrealized growth on replanting not yet completed.
• Advertised a request for bids on a timber sale to be opened April 2.
• Approved a new appraised value on 5 acres of 16th Section land.
• Approved administrator and teacher salary indices, pending action by the state legislature.
• Moved the July board meeting to the 7th.
• Gave final approval to the 2020-2021 school calendar, with graduation moved from May 14 to May 21.
• Accepted a donation from Craddock Oil.
• Accepted the resignation of middle school librarian Dianne McGehee and financial secretary Sherry Pigott.
• Hired substitute teachers Emily Smith, Cynthia Clark and Edessa Taplin; special education assistant Alicia Pigott; receptionist and superintendent’s secretary Dana Wallace; special education director Allison Paige Pigott; student maintenance workers Ashlyn Byrd, DaMarius Knox and Bradlee Coney; and substitute bus driver Dale Freeman, pending certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.