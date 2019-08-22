“Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” — Acts 2:38.
A select few inmates from the women’s block of the Pike County jail were symbolically forgiven of their sins after participating in a group baptism at the Pike County jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Sonya Smith, Letesha Smith, Diane James, Joanna Mercer, Dorothy Jordan, Del’Shakevia Robinson, Kaldrickiya Allen, Amber Portier and Veronica Wilkinson completed the ceremony in the sally port as an afternoon thunderstorm began knocking on heaven’s door.
All of the women involved in the ceremony participated voluntarily as part of an ongoing jail ministry, chief sheriff’s deputy Johnny Scott said.
“If someone’s a believer and wants to be baptized, I want to be a part of that,” Scott said.
Pastor Jerry Terrell of Dexter Pentecostal Church performed the Christian rite amid an emotional backdrop, leaving many in attendance elated and in tears.
“You’ll never be the same,” sister Kendra Mendoza said.
Each woman stepped up single file to a cattle trough that served as a makeshift baptistry before taking Terrell’s hand and reciting a short prayer.
Participants plugged their noses and fell backward into the water.
Terrell embraced each participant as she arose and spoke a soft prayer over them. Not a single participant emerged from the water with a frown on her face, and the spirits of those in the room were considerably uplifted.
After each participant had been baptized, a guard led an impromptu singing of hymns, which made the participants even more emotional.
“This is a first step,” Terrell said. “They will take it and go where they can. It’ll help this jail and help these people. Any time you invite Jesus into your midst, it helps, it heals.”
Those serving time at the jail hold a special place in the hearts of people in the congregation at Dexter Pentecostal Church, Terrell said.
“We’ve got a feeling for others who fell on hard times,” he said.
About six months ago, church members Tasha and Mark McRaney started a bi-weekly ministry program in the jail. Nine women participated in the program and all nine were baptized on Wednesday.
Tasha McRaney works as a mentor for the Mississippi Departmentof Human Services. Her experience in her work and as an individual who has struggled with substance abuse and addiction in the past motivates her to help others dealing with the same issues today, she said.
The ministry includes drug and alcohol awareness classes and programming related to emotional healing.
The McRaneys have always seen a need for these type of services in the jail, she said.
“I knew God wanted to help them get sober,” McRaney said.
Although she may not take credit for it, another member of the congregation, Kendra Mendoza, pushed for the addition of a baptism ceremony within the ministry program, McRaney added.
“Kendra organized the baptism today,” Terrell said.
The church also operates a bi-weekly ministry for male inmates that is led by congregation members Jeremy Case and Scott Carroll.
For Deputy Scott, affording such opportunities to those serving time in jail is important and impactful.
“I’m a believer,” Scott said. “At any time that there’s someone that confessed their belief to Christ, and that they want to be baptized, I do not want to stand in the way.”
Although Scott felt strongly about the program, he still needed to cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s.
“I looked into the security risk and the logistics of making it happen,” Scott said. “I decided that this was indeed something that we needed to do, and so we put it together.”
This program should prove mutually beneficial to the participants and to the jail, Scott added.
“Emotionally, if someone gets into the word of God, if they are sincere in their belief, they will think before they act upon some of the things that they do,” he said.
In addition to helping bring a peaceful state of mind to inmates, this sort of program may help reduce repeat visits to jail, Scott noted.
“I pray that this reduces recidivism,” he said. “We do believe that this is a first step in the right direction. Any time we can do something like that to reduce the possibility of someone going back to jail, we’re going to try and do that.”
