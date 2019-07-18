It’s not often one can mix humor and mass murder, but the Pike County Little Theatre will do just that with its production of “Sweeney Todd” this week.
The cast is putting on what director Ryan Temple is its most challenging performance yet, taking on the musical about a serial killer barber in Victorian England.
Showtimes are 7:30 tonight through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Depot Theater on State Street in McComb. Tickets are $10 at the door and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
Temple said this play is the hardest that the cast of PCLT regulars has done, but he enjoyed the challenge.
“We chose to do ‘Sweeney Todd’ because of the challenge of it. It’s Stephen Sondheim,” he said. “It’s the hardest play we’ve done so far in the 10 years that I’ve been here.”
Temple’s wife Jennifer is assistant director and performs in the ensemble cast. The cast also includes Seth Karas as Sweeney Todd, Jana Russell as Mrs. Lovett, Marty Thweatt as Tobias Ragg, Austin Showers as Adolfo Pirelli, Evin Furr as Johanna, Brent Clack as Anthony, Thomas Beck as Judge Turpin, Jeff Beck as Beadle, Robin Impson as the beggar and Jedidiah Benner as Mr. Fogg.
The story of Sweeney Todd became popular in the 2007 film “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” starring Johnny Depp, but Todd was first introduced as a villain in the series “The String of Pearls” in 1846.
However, the most recognition the character got was the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, which is the version that the Little Theater is presenting.
In it, barber Todd returns to London after being sent to prison in Australia by a corrupt judge and takes revenge for the mistreatment of his wife during his absence by killing unsuspecting people.
“The main thing is the story is that revenge can end up taking a serious turn and you can end up being the very thing that you are fighting against,” Temple said. “The story is also played with comedy and wit.”
Those who attend will be looking forward to an intimate theatrical evening as the stage is small.
“We saw a similar-sized show done in New York last year,” Temple said. “Being so close to the stage can affect the audience’s emotions more.”
