New year, new challenges

With the first week of the new school year wrapped up, it’s clear that things are different yet still the same for schools.
Virtual learning, which was widely panned last school year as an ineffective substitute to classroom instruction, is gone for most schools and reserved for the worst possible circumstance — a COVID-19 outbreak. But the virus itself — and the delta variant’s worrisome ability to infect children — still looms over campuses.
“I have had a few of parents that are concerned and they really take it seriously,” Kennedy Early Childhood Center Principal Dr. Alisa Walker said Tuesday. “I had three parents who called yesterday and they wanted to know our COVID policy.”
While some school districts in the area and across the state are giving students and staff the option of wearing face coverings, masks are mandated in McComb schools.
Some schools in Mississippi that went with mask-optional policies this year are already switching to virtual learning after experiencing outbreaks.
From Aug. 2-6, the first full week of the 2021-22 school year for most Mississippi schools, 296 teachers and 798 students across the state tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 4,000 students were quarantined due to exposure to the virus, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association, the organization that sanctions public school athletics and extracurricular activities, announced earlier this month that schools that switch to virtual learning as a result of outbreaks would forfeit their games.
Unlike last year, when children were thought to be mostly spared from serious illness from COVID-19 in its original form, the delta variant is taking its toll on young ones, state health officials said. Eighteen children were hospitalized as of Monday, including five in intensive care units and four ventilators, according to the MSDH. Mississippi reported also its fifth child death over the weekend, a 13-year-old girl.
Walker, who lost an aunt to COVID-19 early in the pandemic last year, said it’s frustrating “beyond words” that some people don’t take the virus more seriously, and she appreciates the concerns her students’ parents have shown over safety guidelines.
One new policy meant that parents couldn’t come on campus with their children.
“The scariest thing (for parents) was knowing they had to leave their child at the door,” Walker said. “Parents didn’t like not being able to bring their child to the classroom.”
She said a year of virtual and hybrid learning has also taken its toll on parents, who seem to be eager to get their children back in school. Last year enrollment fell to 170 students. This year it’s already at 200, which is slightly less than normal but a good sign that more students will be enrolled in kindergarten, which is not mandatory in Mississippi.
“We didn’t have to go looking for any children. The parents were ready for the kids to get back in school,” she said.
Walker said she won’t miss virtual and hybrid instruction, and she hopes everyone stays healthy so they can keep coming to class. As challenging as virtual learning was for students, teachers and administrators across all grades last year, she said it’s doubly so for teaching preschool and kindergarten students.
“The majority of them rose to the occasion, believe it or not,” she said.
Walker said students were divided into “A” and “B” groups last year, when McComb schools had a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual learning.
“The thing is you have to be consistent and our have to have instruction. As long as they were consistent they were really good,” she said. “Every thing they did on the A day we had to do on the B day.”
But operating a schedule like that ate up what could have been a lot of classroom instruction time, she said, so she was pleased to learn that McComb schools would scrap wide-scale use of virtual learning this year — even if it came with a mask mandate.
Plus, children at that age need socialization, Walker said.
“At this age they learn through socialization,” she said, adding that too much socialization can be a challenge as well. “It’s a challenge of just getting them to want to stay three feet apart because they cling. They love to be with their friends and they love to share materials.”
Kindergarteners take state assessments at the beginning and end of the school year, and Walker noted that last year’s scores slightly declined. She said Kennedy’s six-week summer school was well attended and should help get students back on track.
Schools are even better prepared to detect outbreaks, Walker said, adding that the school nurse has the ability to administer rapid COVID-19 tests.
Walker, whose son goes to Kennedy, said being both an administrator as well as a parent of the school gives a new perspective. She recalled how excited her son was about getting to do a science experiment in class, and she hopes that joy of learning will be long lasting for both him and his classmates.
“My biggest thing here is I want an atmosphere where the children wants to come to school and they love the teachers,” she said. “If they love school here they’ll love it forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.