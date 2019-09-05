Old dug wells, homes turned into communal dump sites, rotting mobile homes and yards littered with so much debris and tree stumps that they can’t be mowed are all among the case files of derelict properties in Summit, the town’s zoning administrator said Tuesday evening.
Wayne Parker gave an update on old houses and abandoned properties scattered throughout town.
He said rectifying the issues has been a years-long process in some cases as owners of abandoned homes have been difficult to contact.
Parker identified one property that the town may take action to declare a public nuisance.
He said Timothy Brown’s property at 308 Cedar St. is the site of a home that burned in 2012, “but the real problem there is an old dug well on the west corner of the building.”
Parker said he has been unsuccessful in contacting Brown and he’s concerned about the potential hazard posed by the well that’s about 25 feet deep. Parker said someone tried to fill in the well, but it has since collapsed again.
“I’m concerned about this old dug well,” resident Jane Lawrence said. “What if a child were to fall in it? Who would be liable, the town or the property owner that you can’t find?”
Parker said Burnell Mason’s property at 405 Robb St., across from the post office, has “a real problem” in the form of a 250-gallon butane tank that’s three-quarter full, and it needs to be removed. Parker said he’s tried contacting Mason.
And Derrick Benton’s property at 1404 Thomas St. has been planned for demolition for about four years.
“He has applied for demolition permits twice in the last four years,” Parker said. “Finally about two weeks ago he decided to take the house down. He dug a pit to burn it.”
Parker said he went to check on it and found an uncovered burn pit and old tires and numerous tree stumps behind the pit.
A block over, at 1306 Thomas St., stands a property that was demolished eight years ago except for a garage. Parker said he’s tried to contact property owners to no avail.
He said Beverly Lumpkin’s property at 1006 Link Lane has an old trailer that is missing the back half and Lumpkin hasn’t lived on the property in nine years.
Parker said the vacant lot at 1205 Meadville St. is the site of a home that burned in 2012.
Another house at 802 Palmetto St., owned by Eloise Pitts, isn’t up to code, he said.
“Several months ago somebody wet over there and took all of the old windows and doors out of it and left a hull there,” Parker said, adding that he might seek to have the property declared a public nuisance.
Another piece of land owned by Harry Perkins and Tammy Alexander on Robinson Street “looks like everybody in the neighborhood has ben dumping trash over there,” Parker said, adding that he hasn’t been able to contact the owners.
And a house at 115 Oak St. is overgrown with old tires “and all kinds of mess,” Parker said.
“You can’t use a lawnmower in there because of all of the stumps and roots,” he said.
Parker said he’s also received complaints about tall grass at 1002 Sid Nash Road, where there is “about 8 foot of underbrush covering the whole lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.