Two principals in the McComb School District have been chosen to participate in leadership programs that district officials hope will translate into gains in the classroom.
Kennedy Early Childhood Center Principal Dr. Alisa Walker has been accepted to participate in the Mississippi L.I.T.E. Leadership Institute, a nine-month program for administrators from all across Mississippi.
L.I.T.E. — short for leading innovative teaching and learning environments — is essentially a course for school administrators who work in early childhood education.
“What they realized is, yes, they have undergrad degrees for early childhood but there are no leadership programs for early childhood principals,” Walker said.
The group of 17 educators selected to the program will participate in virtual meetings and instruction.
“This is going to be a yearlong journey where we basically study,” she said.
Walker said the administrators in the program have been given a series of books to read over the year and they’ll conclude their studies at a conference next summer.
“It’ building my capacity as an early childhood principal,” she said.
Walker said her participation in the group could lead to changes about how early childhood administrators receive training in the future.
“Eventually they ant to get to the point to where they create a program for a university,” she said.
Summit Elementary School Principal Lakya Washington has been accepted to the CEO PREPS Academy leadership training.
Educators from each Mississippi congressional district are selected for the program that offers leadership training and support.
The Collaborating to Empower Others (CEO) Leadership Academy is designed to enhance the growth of Mississippi K-12 practicing administrators, according to a letter sent to participants.
The CEO Leadership Academy sets up a state-wide network of leaders. They’ll meet virtually and discuss the challenges they faces as well as solutions.
“It will become evident that we all deal with the same type of conundrums even though we may be miles apart,” the letter says. “Through this academy, we will help you make connections and share ideas.”
Graduates of the program will receive six hours of credits through William Carey University.
“I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Washington said.
