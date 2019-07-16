Two brothers have been charged with killing a pair of men whose bullet-riddled bodies were found by the side of a rural road Friday night, Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said Monday.
Ulysses Jones, 26, of Centreville and his brother Patrick Jones, 31, of Gloster, were arrested Saturday and charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of Frank McClain, 40, of Centreville and Nathaniel Hall, 28, of Gloster. Ulysses Jones was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
No bond had been set as of Monday evening.
Wroten said the sheriff’s department got a report shortly before 10 p.m. Friday of two bodies lying beside Kahnville Road about four miles south of Gloster.
Authorities found McClain dead at the scene and Hall seriously wounded.
“Both of them had several gunshot wounds,” Wroten said.
Hall went by ambulance to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Autopsies were being conducted on both men.
Wroten said the two apparently had been shot by a 9mm handgun, which had not been recovered. One bullet casing was found at the scene.
The sheriff’s department contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for help. Gloster and Centreville police departments also assisted.
An anonymous caller identified the Jones brothers as having been seen with the victims at 9 p.m. Friday. Lawmen arrested them early Saturday and impounded their car, a white Mercury.
Though drugs and alcohol appeared to have been involved, Wroten said he had no theory as to the motive for the slayings. He said McClain reportedly had been good friends with the suspects.
Mississippi Crime Lab personnel were due to inspect the car today, he said.
