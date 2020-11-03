In an 11th hour special meeting Friday, McComb’s city board adopted budget amendments, but not without some disputes, leading to a four-hour recess to clear up the issues.
Selectman Michael Cameron, who expressed concerns with the amendments during Tuesday’s board meeting, noted that the numbers did not add up.
“This does not have to be brought to us like this,” he said.
City comptroller Zachery Fortenberry said he sent the budget to the State Auditor’s office, which found no error, but that did not end the discussion.
Cameron continued to point out places where the numbers did not zero out, asking Fortenberry if he had help. Fortenberry said Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, City Administrator Ebony Ross and City Clerk Nicole Garner all looked over the budget before the Friday’s meeting and found no issues. Lockley said the numbers are correct, but Cameron said many places that should show positive numbers showed negatives.
Cameron asked Fortenberry, the city’s third comptroller since the board took office in 2018, if he had to do the math himself or if he used a program. Fortenberry said the budget was done in Microsoft Excel with formulas that were created before he came into the position.
“It seems I’m making a big deal, but I’m not,” Cameron said. “It can’t be set up right if it is giving negatives when it is supposed to be positives. When you say that you don’t see a problem there’s stuff like this all over it.
“I look at the numbers. They either make sense or not.”
Lockley had to ask multiple times for Fortenberry to not speak unless addressed as friction between Cameron and Fortenberry increased. Fortenberry said he felt Cameron was attacking him and degrading his work, asking if every budget he approved in previous years were completely error-free. Fortenberry said he did not make the mistakes Cameron was pointing out.
“I didn’t say that you did. Please stop saying that I did,” Cameron said.
“Or what?” Fortenberry responded, leading the mayor to address Fortenberry’s interjections again.
Cameron asked Lockley to open a file on the incident, and Selectman Ronnie Brock tried to calm the board down.
“I am going to ask that we all cool down and relax our tempers and our tone of voice,” Brock said. “One action is going to result in another, and we are all grown people.”
The interaction ended with the board deciding to take a recess until the afternoon to give Fortenberry time to work through the issues. Lockley stressed that Friday was the deadline to accept the budget amendments.
The board reconvened at 3:30 p.m., but the issues persisted.
After a second recess to give the mayor time to work with Fortenberry, and a discussion with board attorney Angela Cockerham about the legal ramifications of not getting the budget in on time, the board ultimately decided to remove the disputed right-hand column of the budget, which shows positive and negative account balances, and approved the amended budget in a 4-1 vote with Cameron opposing.
Brock, along with selectmen Devante Johnson, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams, voted to approve the amended budget, and Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.