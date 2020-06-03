TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors moved forward with cleanup from the Easter storms on April 12 in Monday’s meeting.
County engineer Jeff Dungan presented a resolution to approve a debris disposal site once the landowner’s signature is secured, and recommended that the board approve contracts with DebrisTech and Land Company Development for debris monitoring and debris removal.
Public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency had not yet been awarded at the time of the meeting, but Dungan said a conversation with Jasper County’s engineer convinced him that funding would be forthcoming.
“Public assistance is pretty much a given,” Dungan said. “They’re trying to get the (damage) information from 18 counties to submit to FEMA, and that should be enough. You can go ahead and approve the contracts, and I won’t allow them to proceed till the county says they can.”
“As long as you know not to give them notice to proceed,” board attorney Conrad Mord said.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ office announced the awarding of public assistance for both Walthall and Lawrence counties for April 12 storm cleanup later on Monday.
In other business, Dungan told board members that State Aid engineer Chris Dixon should be in the county Thursday to examine Darbun Road, which is proposed for a milling and resurfacing project, and Industrial Park Road, where drainage issues are to be fixed.
Once Dixon approves the project plans, “we can advertise in two to three weeks,” Dungan said.
Board President Larry Montgomery asked Dungan whether state officials would send letters notifying landowners to remove fences that are on the county’s right-of-way along two roads, but Dungan said the state would give that task back to the county.
“You should have Conrad write the letters,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Certified bidders in a reverse auction for the county to purchase a dump truck.
• Approved Sheriff Kyle Breland to attend the state sheriff’s convention in July, if the convention is held then.
• Accepted additions and deletions from the county inventory.
• Approved a credit to a garbage collection account.
• Gave permission for a contractor to purchase supplies needed to fix a plumbing leak in the courthouse.
