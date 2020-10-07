Voters who can vote absentee seem to be taking advantage of the opportunity in Pike County, which has taken in far more absentee ballots compared to six other Southwest Mississippi combined, including similarly populated Lincoln County.
Data from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office shows that more than half of the people who have requested absentee ballots across the state have already filled them out and returned them to their county circuit clerk’s office.
As of Oct. 4, voters across the state have requested 66,495 absentee ballots, election officials have sent out 61,367 and 34,561 have been returned to county circuit clerks.
Absentee voting is open to anyone over 65; the disabled; people serving in the military; students away at college; people who have to work on Election Day; and people who will be out of the county, state or country on Election Day. People who will be in quarantine because of COVID-19 on Election Day can request an absentee ballot on the basis of temporary disability.
Voters 65 and older make up the biggest share of people casting absentee ballots in Mississippi, at 14,592.
The deadline to vote absentee is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and circuit clerk’s offices will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for absentee voting, as well as 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, which is Election Day.
By law absentee ballots cannot be counted until Election Day and are typically counted after all of the votes taken on voting machines are tabulated.
The ballots are contained in a package of materials, including an absentee ballot application, which is stuffed inside its own return envelope, the ballot itself and an envelope in which to return it. Mailed in ballots and applications must be notarized unless the voter is disabled, in which case a signature from a witness 18 or older will suffice.
In Pike County, election officials have received 717 completed ballots as of Sunday. Of those, 482 were from people 65 or older, 76 were from people citing a temporary disability, 120 were from people who said they would be out of town, 28 from people who cited work schedule conflicts, 10 from college students and one from a member of the military.
Pike County Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said last week that this year’s absentee ballots are on track to surpass the 1,900 filed during the 2016 presidential election, with more than 100 absentee ballots filed on Monday alone.
Amite County has had 159 absentee ballots returned as of Sunday. Of those, 63 were from people 65 or older, 59 said they would be out of town, 19 said they have to work on Election Day, 16 were from voters citing a temporary disability, one was a member of the military and one was a college student.
Being out of town on Election Day is the most common reason cited for absentee voting in Walthall County so far, with this listed on 50 of the 128 absentee ballots returned. There were 37 voters over 65 and another 37 citing a temporary disability. Four voters said they’ll be working.
Although Lincoln County is comparable in population to Pike County, the demand for absentee voting there pales in comparison, with just 254 ballots returned as of Sunday. Voters who are over 65 have returned the most ballots, 107, followed by 95 people who said they would be out of town, 34 who will be working, eight with a temporary disability, seven college students and three members of the military.
The 65-plus set is far down the list of reasons people are voting absentee in Franklin County, where 71 ballots have been returned. Being out of town on Election Day is the most common reason people are voting early there, with 24 voters casting ballots because of that, followed by people who are working (17), the disabled (15) and voters over 65 (14).
