A former deputy town clerk will be returning to Summit after the town council voted 3-0 to hire her Tuesday.
Delean Roberston is returning to the same position she had at town hall years ago. She left town hall in 2013 to raise chickens with her husband.
Council members Isaac Shaw Jr., Lester Jones and Pauline Monley voted for the hire, while Joe Lewis abstained. The job pays $14.30 an hour.
Roberts replaces LaTunja Lewis, who was recently promoted to town clerk.
In another matter, Ryan Holmes of Dungan Engineering, said the town received bids from Greenbriar digging and T.L. Wallace Construction to install water lines and fire hydrants along Sid Nash Road.
Greenbriar submitted the low bid of $293,500, which is well below the $350,000 budgeted for the project. That amount includes $250,000 in state bond money.
“I think by the time we do this contract … We’re going to come in right on track with our budget, hopefully a little under,” Holmes said, noting that contingencies will likely raise the price.
Any money left over could go to improving drainage in the area, he said.
Holmes said the work will start as soon as the contractor can get materials, which is “an issue” with contractors starting new jobs, Holmes said.
