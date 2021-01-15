The McComb school board on Tuesday extended the contract of its superintendent for three years.
Dr. Cederick Ellis, who has been with McComb since the summer of 2013, is signed up to lead the district until August 2025. His contract was set to expire in 2022.
The vote was 4-1, with trustee Lynn Martin opposing. Board chairman Kizzy Coney and trustees Angela Bates, Betsy Murrell and Eliece Rayborn were in favor.
“I think we have done well getting the kids educated during the pandemic,” Coney said. “And we’ve made progress with student-centered learning. If we had not had that when we went virtual, we would have been so far behind.”
Coney acknowledged that McComb still has a D rating with the state Department of Education. But she said academic improvements were evident before the coronavirus upended instruction last spring.
“If you had seen the data that we had prior to the virus, we would have no longer been a D-rated school,” she said.
She said the contract extension includes an annual 3% pay increase for Ellis, and set a goal of having standardized test results this coming May match the levels the district had reached before the virus shut down schools in March.
In another matter, the board amended its education plan for the school year to specify that students who miss six unexcused days of classroom instruction during a nine-week period will be switched to online instruction.
Administrators discovered an interesting trend while trying to figure out why students, especially at McComb High School, were not coming to class as scheduled.
“What we have found is a significant number of students that are not coming to school are logging in virtually, but they are at work,” Ellis said. “Some work in local restaurants, some even work at Sanderson Farms.
“This is a common issue with students across the nation — students in high school who have jobs,” Ellis added. “That is one of the issues we are working on at the high school.”
Trustee Lynn Martin asked if the district should consider using online-only instruction at the high school. Ellis said there have not been a significant number of coronavirus infections there, so the high school remains on a hybrid classroom and online plan like the district’s other schools.
He noted that going fully online also would not address the problem of students working when they’re supposed to be paying attention to a school presentation.
In other business the board:
• Accepted a donation of $2,300 worth of coffee and tea for employees from B-Kwik Food Marts and Deli.
• Approve one student transfer into the district from North Pike. The parent is a McComb employee.
• Approved financial statements for November. Revenue was $1.071 million, including $82,880 in property tax payments, $939,377 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Expenses were $1.355 million, including 1.120 million in salaries and benefits, and $234,000 for goods and services.
