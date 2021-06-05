With municipal elections heating up, Osyka officials are ready for the process, with all but one incumbent running for re-election and two newcomers vying for a spot.
Town mayor Allen Applewhite is running unopposed, but the members of the board are elected at large in a non-partisan election.
Incumbents Tommy Kizer, Carey Christian, Ken Morris Jr. and Jimmy Ray Phelps are all running again with Alderman Roddie Varnado Jr. stepping down.
Tommy Kizer, 81, has served an alderman for 26 years. He said he loves serving his community and hopes to continue to do so.
“This is my home town, and I hope I can keep on serving,” Kizer said, who is a retired boilermaker. “I want whats best for our town and the people in our community. I appreciate the people of Osyka for letting me work for them.”
Kizer’s biggest concern is infrastructure in the aging town.
“Water, sewer and streets are the three most important things for the community,” he said.
Christian, 50, is a truck driver and has been an alderman for 16 years. He said what keeps him seeking re-election is the drive to help future generations.
“I’ll tell you the truth of what keeps me coming. His little boys.” Christian said, pointing to Morris. “ I don’t have any kids myself, but when I see his kids playing outside, I know I need to help give the kids here a chance to live in Oyska and make it better for them and make it right for them.”
Christian agreed that streets are the biggest concern for the town, along with working on its water and sewer issues with the help of the Community Development Block Program.
Morris, 53, became an alderman 14 years ago, following in the footsteps of his father, Ken Morris Sr., who served as mayor previously.
“I just want to help the town,” he said. “I want to get the streets settled, and we are making some progress on it.”
Morris works as an automation specialist at Williams Pipeline.
This election will be Phelps’ second time running for office in less than a year, having won a special election by 73% of the vote against opponent Marie Smith McDowell for the late alderwoman Betty Mullins’ seat after her death.
Phelps, who works for the county road department, said he has enjoyed finishing the term, and has gotten into the groove of working as an alderman.
“I want to help the town, and I want to try to work on the roads and help the community down here,” he said. “I’m not doing this for the money. It is to help people. That is my main thing.”
Phelps currently is over the roads in the city and has been able to swing large repairs to Liberty Street’s intersections.
McDowell will be running for a seat again, along with newcomer Janice Williams.
McDowell, 57, has worked front counter support at Sparklight in McComb for 21 years and recently moved back to Osyka
“I moved back from McComb and made it my home. I just love this town,” she said. “I would like to know more about how the town runs and how we can work on it collectively to make it a better place.”
McDowell said she learned from her late father, an Osyka native, how to be a people person and how to give back to the community, which she believes being an alderman will help her accomplish.
Williams is a teacher at Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. Head Start/Early Head start in Columbia.
“Being a longtime resident, it is my hope that you partner with my vision of continuous growth and the display of pride for our town by casting a vote for Janice E. Williams on June 8th!” Williams posted on Facebook when she announced her candidacy in March.
Attempts to reach Williams were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.