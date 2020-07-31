From staff reports
Louisiana authorities want Pike County residents to be on the look out for the suspect in a pair of recent shootings that wounded two people, including a 10-year-old.
Xavier Carr is wanted on eight counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to two shootings in Opelousas, La., that occurred on July 18. The first left a 10-year-old hospitalized. A woman was injured in the second.
WJTV reported that Opelousas police believe Carr may be in the Magnolia area.
A message left with police officials wasn’t returned.
Three others have already been charged in the case. Anyone with information on Carr’s wheeabouts is asked to call Opelousas police at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948- TIPS or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.
