Marco weakens

Tropical Storm Marco continued to dissipate into a dud Monday before its projected landfall, while its counterpart in a rare occurrence of two storms simultaneously threatening the gulf region, Tropical Storm Laura, was expected to only grow stronger before its forecast mid-week landing as a hurricane.
Marco went from having winds of 50 mph late Monday morning to 40 mph early in the afternoon, according to aircraft reconnaissance from the National Hurricane Center. Its size also shrunk. Previous advisories said its impact would be felt 105 miles away from its center. A follow up advisory on Monday afternoon reduced the impact to 80 miles.
It was located about 40 miles southeast of the Mississippi River, moving northwest at 7 mph, charting a course that could bring rain and stronger-than-usual winds Southeastern Louisiana tonight and southern Louisiana on Wednesday.
Tropical storm warnings for Marco were discontinued as the storm, which had strengthened into a hurricane over the weekend, neared landfall. Tropical cyclone wind and surge warnings were expected to be issued in coastal areas later.
Forecasters still predicted it would still produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding along portions of the Gulf Coast through Monday evening. Tornadoes were possible across the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center warned.
Move over Marco,
look out for Laura
As Marco fizzled, Laura was lashing Cuba’s Cayo Largo and the Cayman Islands en route to the Gulf of Mexico and a Wednesday night landfall as a possible Category 1 or 2 hurricane.
Laura was expected to strengthen into a hurricane today and continue to grow stronger on Wednesday.
Forecasters expect Laura to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain and up to a foot in some areas from Wednesday afternoon through Friday, with the main threat near the near the Texas and Louisiana, where it was expected to wash ashore before turning to the northeast, into portions of the lower Mississippi Valley, skimming over parts of Southwest Mississippi in the process.
Laura had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph. It was expected to stay on that track, slow down and turn north-northwest by Wednesday.
Laura also was much bigger than Marco, even before entering the hurricane-fueling warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with its tropical storm winds being felt 175 miles away from its center.
Laura was dumping nearly a foot of rain over Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after causing damaging flash floods on the island of Hispaniola.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency over the weekend.
“This is only the 10th time since 1869 we’ve had two storms to hit landfall in the United States in a one-week period,” Reeves said, noting that the last time that happened was in 2002, and the last time before that was in the 1950s.
A storm surge warning was issued from San Luis Pass, Texas to Ocean Springs.
A hurricane watch was in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas, to Morgan City, La.,
Two tropical storm watches were in effect, including one from Ocean Springs to Morgan City and another along the Texas coast.
