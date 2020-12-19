Alford’s: Create a beautiful Christmas

“Shop local” is a recurring theme at Alford’s Flowers and Gifts.
And why not? Owner Trisha Ray and her staff can provide many floral or other decorating needs for the holiday season and year-round.
Ray grew up in a flower shop with her florist parents, and her fond memories keep her excited each year as orders for fresh-cut flowers and gifts roll in.
“Christmas is always a very busy season, and our online ordering makes shopping local even easier,” Ray said.
Alford’s floral and decorative items as well as fine gifts for holidays and special occasions are all available in store or online, and same-day delivery is available for most items.
Ray opened the shop in 1979 on Sixth Street across from the McComb post office. Now in her 41st year in business, she says she’s as happy as when she first started.
“I love the people here,” she said. “I’m excited about every season change. I try to include new items along with the classics — whatever is trending, really.”
Among the great items each year are decorated Christmas trees in various themes and colors both traditional and trendy for the year, and “we’ve got lots of great gifts for Christmas to put under those trees,” Ray said. “We also have poinsettias and Christmas cactuses.
“We have something for everyone.”
She and her team work hard to make customers feel happy and at home when they walk through the door. Customers are likley to be greeted by helpful designers who work to help each cistomer find the perfect gift for any occasion.
“I hope customers feel like they were genuinely helped by people who care, who listen to them to help create something beautiful,” Ray said.
