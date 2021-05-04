Elections for McComb’s city board are more than a year away, but one prospective candidate is already making his intentions known.
John Bates announced Thursday he would be running for the Ward 4 seat.
Bates, 47, has lived in McComb his whole life and he said he decided to take a chance on campaigning after a lot of praying and deliberating with friends and family.
“I am running for selectman of Ward 4. The city always believed in me,” Bates said. “I was raised in Ward 4, and have called McComb my home my entire life. My parents instilled in me a sense of community service and I have always been inspired by the community coming together.”
Bates worked as an auto sales consultant for 25 years and recently decided to open a car dealership Bates Auto World, which will be located at 1540 Park Drive, where he announced his candidacy with family, friends and other supporters.
He’s also bishop at Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church on Argyle Street.
Bates said he wanted to announce his bid for the candidacy early to make sure people were aware of his interest.
“I want to let people know that I am ready to run and ready to serve,” Bates said.
Shawn Williams is in his first term representing Ward 4.
Qualifying for city offices doesn’t begin until January.
Bates said he will run a campaign that focuses on education, attracting business and supporting public safety personnel.
“As the son of working-class parents, I understand how important education is to people. I want to work to protect the quality of our public schools and help them to thrive,” he said. “Our local businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I am trying to make sure they get the support they need. I am excited about the possibilities of McComb.”
Former Selectman Melvin Joe Johnson, who was the selectman of Ward 4 for four terms from 1998 to 2014, said he was throwing his support behind Bates.
“He asked me about it, and I told him, he is a young man so why not?” Johnson said.
Bates’ neighbor Charles Forman said he would also support Bates wholeheartedly, saying he “couldn’t ask for a better neighbor.”
“He is my next door neighbor and has been for four or five years, and I think that he can bring unity to city hall. There is too much squabbling going on down there, and he’s the type of man that can talk with people and resolve things,” Forman said.
