A Mississippi Department of Transportation worker died Tuesday morning after an on-the-job accident caused a fatal injury, marking the second death of an MDOT worker this month.
Maintenance technician Mark “Peanut” Youngblood, 57, of Roxie, died as the apparent result of a tractor accident on Highway 84 in Franklin County.
Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a call in reference to an overturned MDOT tractor on Highway 84 East near Higginbottom Road.
An MDOT official said Youngblood was mowing the grass on the east side of the highway when his tractor rolled over.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that Youngblood was using a tractor to mow the right-of-way along the east side of Highway 84 when the vehicle rolled over on the side of a hill.
Emergency responders soon requested a helicopter for medical evacuation.
Youngblood was transported to Franklin County Memorial Hospital, where he died as a result of injuries, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“My heart goes out to Mark’s family, friends and coworkers,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “When we lose anyone from the MDOT family it shakes the agency to its core.”
His is the second death of an MDOT employee this month — construction manager Jeff Boren died Sept. 11 after he was struck by a westbound semi-truck on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County. Boren was attempting to pick up a road sign on the shoulder of the interstate when he was struck near the Alabama state line.
Youngblood worked for MDOT in the Bude maintenance office for almost 10 years.
“He was working to maintain the highways and improve safety for Mississippi. Mark was one of our dedicated public servants willing to do needed work along Mississippi highways,” McGrath said. “We ask everyone to keep the Youngblood family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for every one touched by this tragic loss.”
