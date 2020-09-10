LIBERTY — Two suspects have been charged and a third is being sought in an alleged Amite County drug smuggling ring, said Sheriff Tim Wroten.
Mary Lee Bellau, 28, of Kentwood, La., was accused of smuggling methamphetamine to inmate Sheldon Crawford, 46, of Osyka.
Also suspected in the case was Joseph Hammons, 50, of Kentwood, who is still at large.
Bellau was arrested Saturday and charged with introduction of contraband into jail, conspiracy, possession of meth and delivery of meth. She remains in jail on $25,000 bond.
Crawford was charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a jail and prisoner possession of a cell phone. No bond was set.
He originally was in jail on charges of trafficking meth and aggravated trafficking of marijuana. He bonded out on those charges but was jailed again later for possession of stolen property, Wroten said. Crawford also faces felony charges in Louisiana.
Hammons will face charges of introduction of contraband into jail, conspiracy and delivery of meth.
In another case, Eric Dewayne Chapman, 43, 794 Old Highway 33, Centreville, was arrested at a traffic stop Saturday and charged with driving while license suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road and possession of cocaine.
Chapman bonded out of jail on $10,000.
