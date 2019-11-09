An argument in the parking lot of a McComb convenience store late Friday night resulted in a man’s shooting death.
McComb police Det. Victoria Carter said Ronald Keith Cooper, 42, 511 Lakeview Drive, McComb, and Akshpret Punjab Singh, 23, of Summit, got into a fight outside of V.K. Mart at 610 W. Presley Blvd. and Singh produced a gun shortly before 10 p.m.
The two tussled over the guns and Singh was shot during the scuffle.
He died at the scene.
Police apprehended Cooper shortly after the shooting, Carter said.
She declined to say if he had been charged, citing an ongoing investigation.
