Bank hit, 3 jailed

A man and two women were quickly arrested Tuesday following an early morning bank robbery that led to a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.
Detective Victoria Carter said an employee of the Bank of Franklin on Apache Drive in McComb was letting someone out of the building before hours on Tuesday morning when a woman entered the bank.
The employee told the woman the bank wasn’t open, but before she could get her to leave the building a man entered with a gun and ordered bank employees to go to the vault and into several offices.
Carter said the robbers got away with some personal items that belonged to a bank employee and counterfeit money before fleeing with a getaway driver in a gray Honda Accord with Texas license plates.
A McComb police officer spotted their car on Interstate 55 and gave chase, with troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol joining the pursuit. The chase ended at the Highway 84 exit in Brookhaven when their car crashed.
Carter said the three, suspects, who were not immediately identified, were arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.