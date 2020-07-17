McComb officials were expected to vote on a mask mandate Friday morning during a special called meeting to make up for the regular meeting Tuesday that got canceled due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Enterprise-Journal obtained a copy of the proposed mandate that lays out when and where masks would be required as well as where they would not.
The board was expected to vote on the mandate at today’s 9 a.m. meeting.
If selectmen vote to require masks in public, the board will also decide what penalties to apply.
Had the board met Tuesday and approved the ordinance, the mandate would have taken effect then.
As currently structured, the mandate would last 60 days.
It would require customers and employees in businesses to wear masks before entering a facility and would apply to “all places of business,” including restaurants and bars. In the case of restaurants, masks must be worn when entering or exiting a building but are not required while eating.
“All citizens of McComb who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, love(d) ones and the health of others,” the mandate stated.
The draft specifies that the rules apply to anyone over 2 years old that can tolerate a mask.
The draft also says that the masks must cover the wearer’s nose and mouth and must be worn inside any public indoor and outdoor spaces when a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.
Medical-grade masks are not required, and according to the mandate, masks encompass any coverings that “impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or voluntary actions.”
This means carves, bandanas, handkerchiefs, cloth masks or any suitable fabric covering can be considered valid.
In addition to masks, if the mandate is approved, employees who work with food will be required to wear gloves as well.
Exemptions to the mandate include exercising or partaking in physical activity outside, driving alone or with passengers of the same household, possessing a mental or physical safety risk, pumping gas, entering buildings that require security surveillance such as a bank, working alone in separate office spaces or non-public workplaces and eating or drinking in public at a restaurant.
The mandate does not extend to federal, state or county governmental buildings, and it puts a lot of the burden on businesses to make sure customers are complying.
The mandate also noted that barbershops and beauty salons can ask customers to remove their masks as long as they are providing services that can’t be done with a covering on such as shaving.
