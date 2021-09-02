TYLERTOWN — Aldermen adopted an almost $2,2 million general budget for 2021-22 on Tuesday. along with budgets for the water and sewer system and sanitation service.
Town officials anticipate almost $1.5 million in revenues to the general fund for the year, to go along with almost $700,000 in the town’s fund balance.
Almost half of the town’s revenues will come from ad valorem taxes, with about $715,000 expected from the 55-mill levy.
“This is the same tax rate as we’ve had for the past several years,” Mayor Ed Hughes said.
The town also anticipates $536,000 in various state allocations, $60,000 from Walthall County, $35,900 in license and permit fees, $30,000 from Southwest Event Center rentals and $5,000 from parks and recreation fees. The budget also includes $100,000 in miscellaneous other receipts.
Expected spending in the next year includes $465,000 for city administration, $580,000 for the police department, $126,000 for the fire department, $369,000 for the streets department, $70,000 for maintenance, $196,000 for grounds and buildings, $77,000 for parks and recreation, $71,000 for the Southwest Event Center and $225,000 in miscellaneous other spending.
The budgets for the sanitation and water and sewer enterprise funds include rate increases for both budgets.
The sanitation budget includes revenues of $299,000 in collection fees and a fund balance of $113,000. Almost half of sanitation spending, $192,000, is in payroll.
Revenue of $420,000 is expected for the water and sewer fund, most of which is in water sales, $250,000, and sewer sales, $140,000. Total revenue, including fund balance, is about $534,000, The largest spending categories are payroll, $137,000; materials, $133,000; and capital outlay, $108,000.
Minimum water and sewer bills will go up $30 per year, with monthly sewer charges being boosted $2.50, from $3,50 to $6, which matches the current monthly water charge.
Residential garbage customers will pay $24 more per year, with monthly fees going from $15 to $17, while commercial customers will pay $48 more per year, with monthly fees rising from $30 to $34. Customers with collection bins will pay $120 more per year, with monthly fees rising from $80 to $90.
The board also voted to boost the license fees for burial in the town cemetery. Licenses are sold for groups of four or eight plots, with prices per plot rising from $100 to $150. Four-plot license fees will rise from $400 to $600, and eight-plot fees will rise from $800 to $1,200.
The board accepted a clean, unqualified audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year. CPA Scott McDaniel commended the town for its financial practices and controls.
Board members adopted a resolution commending Alderwoman Carolyn Magee for her 28 years of service on the board.
Magee was defeated in her re-election bid in the Democratic primary in May, but has continued to serve since her primary opponent was disqualified. Magee’s service will end once her successor has been elected in Tuesday’s upcoming special election runoff.
