The town of Osyka re-elected four aldermen and elected one new alderman to the board in Tuesday’s elections.
Incumbent aldermen Carey Christian, Jimmie Ray Phelps, Tommy Kizer and Ken Morris Jr. were all re-elected. Mayor Allen Applewhite was unopposed.
Janice Williams was elected alderman, replacing Roddie Varnado Jr., who did not run for re-election.
According to unnoficial tallies, Phelps got 65 votes, Morris took in 64, Kizer 56, Christian 54 and Williams 32. Another candidate, Marie Smith McDowell, recieved 30 votes.
There were no absentee ballots to count.
