Two of McComb’s three major vacancies were filled Tuesday night, with appointments approved for city clerk and city prosecutor.
Selectmen accepted City Administrator Dirkland Smith’s recommendation to promote Deputy Clerk Nacole Garner to city clerk.
Garner will replace Servia Fortenberry, who resigned on Oct. 1 to accept the same job in Natchez. She was hired by McComb in 2016, and her last day is Thursday.
The board also installed Angela Miller as city prosecutor. Miller has been serving as the interim prosecutor since Dawn Stough of Gulfport resigned in the summer.
Both appointments passed unanimously, as well as the appointments of Thomas Gatlin and Kit Stovall as firefighters.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized Tromane and Felicia McTiller of Primerica Financial Services to discuss financial planning and retirement options with city employees.
• Approved calculations of infrastructure spending required to receive payments from the state from the new internet sales tax.
• Paid the Butler Snow law firm of Ridgeland $3,000 for regulatory paperwork related to the city’s $500,000 borrowing for park improvements backed by hotel and motel tax proceeds.
• Accepted a final disbursement of fines and seizures of $27,203.56 from the now-defunct Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
• Approved the sale of beer during the Summit Street Unity Festival over the weekend and donated $5,000 to support the festival.
• Ratified Mayor Quordiniah Lockley’s and Public Works Director Alice Barnes’ signatures allowing gas lines to be run to the Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union building under construction on Anna Drive.
• Sponsored the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Drive for $500.
• Learned that Halloween trick-or-treating will be observed 5 to 7 p.m., and Fire Station No. 1 will check candy for tampering that night.
• Noted that Lockley will give his State of the City address at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the State Theater.
