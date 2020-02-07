South Pike School District trustees recognized teachers and administrators for their work in improving school performance on Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott named South Pike Junior High School Principal Warren Eyster the district’s Administrator of the Year, pointing to his work ethic and strong record of improving student performance.
“He was able to move his school 84 points,” Dr. Scott said in reference to the junior high school’s state accountability rating.
That moved the junior high from a D to a C rating, Scott said.
“We really appreciate you, Mr. Eyster,” she said.
Eyster said he loves the job and looks forward to continued progress throughout all schools in the district.
“I just appreciate the South Pike School District for allowing me to be me an administrator,” he said. “I want to thank my amazing teachers for all their hard work and the school board for its support.”
Eyster was promoted to principal of the junior high in 2016. He served as assistant principal before that and was formerly the athletic director for the Tunica County School District.
Scott named Osyka Elementary School teacher Lenzie Blake as the district’s Teacher of the Year, citing stellar test results and regular improvement among her students.
“God is good,” Blake said. “This is indeed a really great honor. I love my job, I love my kids and I love the South Pike School District.”
Blake said she will keep working hard to educate the district’s kids.
“I hope I can continue to help the district,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed. Thank you guys so much.”
Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School Principal Kim Daniels selected Jennifer Thompson as her teacher of the year. Eva Gordon Upper Elementary School Principal Dr. Geneva Holmes chose Kimberly Ladner, Eyster chose Shakevia Barnes, South Pike High School Principal Camita Dillon chose Terri Smith and Career & Technical Center Director Billy Passman chose Daphne Knox. Blake also was Osyka elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.
“On behalf of the school board I do want to congratulate all our teachers and our principals,” trustee Dr. Luke Lampton said. “We admire them and appreciate everything that they do.”
Scott read a proclamation by Gov. Tate Reeves designating next week “school board member recognition week” and thanked trustees for their support of the district.
“I just want to personally say thank you to our school board members for their guidance and support,” she said, adding that their support has helped administrators make progress on improving state accountability ratings.
“Your support is helping us achieve rising student outcomes throughout the district and our goal is to continue moving with that.”
