LIBERTY — In a recessed meeting Tuesday, aldermen adopted the annual budget and accepted resignations from municipal judge Roger Arnold and prosecuting attorney Reggie Jones.
The board appointed Ben Weathers to replace Arnold, who did not give a reason for his departure.
Jones’ daughter Sara Jones Hemphill is the new prosecuting attorney. Jones, who will continue to serve as board attorney, reportedly wanted to cut back on his duties.
The budget includes $619,500 for the general fund, $207,290 for the natural gas fund, and $486,560 for the water and sewer fund.
Aldermen had discussed the budget at prior meetings and already voted to lower the tax levy by one mill.
