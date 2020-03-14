Officials with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and its affiliated clinics and hospitals are taking precautions and working closely with state and national health officials as concerns over the spread of coronavirus grow, hospital officials said Friday.
Hospital spokesperson Tina Brumfield said the medical center is “closely monitoring developments” as the illness spreads into the state and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“As the leading health care provider in our area, we expect and are prepared for a case of COVID-19,” hospital CEO Charla Rowley said. “Our team is properly trained and equipped to handle it appropriately and without any fear. Our infection prevention protocols are robust, as evidenced by our excellent patient safety ratings. Our first priority remains the health and safety of our community.”
Brumfield said nine patients have been tested at the hospital as of Friday but all came back negative. Six people had tested positive for the virus across Mississippi as of Friday afternoon.
Brumfield said the hospital will soon ask visitors if they have fever or cough or have traveled to a potentially contaminated location or been around someone known to be infected.
“In order to make the screenings more feasible, and due to the national spread of the virus, we are working to consolidate and limit entry points to the hospitals soon,” Brumfield said.
In the event of a positive test at the hospital, SMRMC has “strong infection control protocols in place to handle both common and rare infectious diseases like influenza and coronavirus,” Brumfield said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson is working with the hospital’s clinical and management team leading coronavirus task force meetings to discuss supplies, logistics, emergency management processes and protocols, “and other measures to ensure the health of our patients, visitors, students and employees,” Brumfield said.
“Our multidisciplinary clinical team at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has been working to address this situation,” Richardson said.
“We are committed to caring for impacted individuals, protecting our staff and maintaining strict infection control measures throughout the hospital.”
As the virus brings a swift reaction, with the mass cancellation of events and officials encouraging residents to adhere to public health guidelines, Brumfield encouraged the public to “seek factual information about COVID-19 and not fall to rumors or fiction.”
Hospital officials noted that the virus is most commonly spread from an infected person who sneezes or coughs, and their respiratory droplets are transferred into another person’s mouth or nasal passages.
Those droplets are most easily transferred when someone is within six feet of the infected person, or sometimes when they touch a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touch their own mouth or nose.
People at high risk for contracting the virus include the elderly and those with other existing medical vulnerabilities such as chronic heart conditions, asthma or a weakened immune system.
“We must not forget that we are still in the flu season which still poses a high risk to the vulnerable people in our community. It is critical for everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses (Coronavirus or the flu) by following a few simple measures,” Brumfield said.
Those steps include:
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and/or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
• Avoiding touching nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoiding close unprotected contact with people who are sick.
• Coughing or sneezing into your elbow, or use a tissue to cover it and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The coronavirus starts with a fever, followed by a dry cough and then a week after that, shortness of breath, hospital officials said.
Anyone with these or other flu-like symptoms is asked to call the hospital at (601) 249-3627 .
n n n
For more information, see smrmc.com/coronavirus.
