Some of the most basic foundations of justice, and among the closest to the people, will respond to the people Tuesday when voters make their choices for justice court judges.
Pike County has three justice court judge positions, and all three are contested races pitting an incumbent against a challenger.
The Northern and Southern districts’ incumbents, Bryan Harbour and Aubrey Rimes, are running as independents, with Harbour facing Republican Fulton Brewer and Rimes facing Democrat Celdric McDowell.
In the Central District, incumbent Democrat Melvin Hollins faces independent candidate Arthur Quinn Jr.
Northern District
Harbour is running for his fourth full term on the bench. He holds bachelor’s and juris doctor degrees from the University of Mississippi and claims 30 years in legal practice as well his 13 years as judge.
He says he has earned more than 800 hours of post-graduate and continuing legal education.
“I think I’ve done a good job and have the experience to continue to do well,” Harbour said. “I want to continue to provide equal justice to all.”
He said he would like to institute a program allowing larger scale sentencing to community service for misdemeanor convictions or pleas.
“We have many people convicted of misdemeanors who are unable to pay fines,” Harbour said. “We have laws on the books that we are unable to send to jail those who cannot afford to pay fines, so it’s important that we have alternate methods for people to pay their debts.”
He urged voters to compare the candidates carefully.
“I am the only candidate in the race who has earned a law degree, been admitted to the bar, practiced law for years and served as a judge,” he said.
Brewer said he had thought about running for office for a decade, and he believes service as a justice court judge is a good way for him to give back to the community.
“I want to try to make Pike County a better place,” Brewer said. “I decided to plug in and do something rather than complain.”
Brewer holds a law degree from Mississippi College and worked with firms in Jackson and Mobile, Ala., but came home to Pike County to work with the family business, Statewide Pools.
He said he would like to streamline justice court operations so that law enforcement officers aren’t stuck sitting in court waiting for cases relevant to them to be called, and also so that people just coming to pay a ticket aren’t stuck through long proceedings either.
Central District
Hollins is seeking his fourth term on the bench. He is a military veteran and served as a county and state official of the NAACP. He previously worked as an inspector for Sanderson Farms.
He could not be reached to comment on his campaign this year.
Quinn, the challenger, is a certified correctional officer with the rank of sergeant for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and has also taught in the McComb School District.
“I want to make positive changes to the system, giving citizens better options,” Quinn wrote for a candidate questionnaire. “I feel all cases should be handled and looked at more thoroughly, and a second-chance program implemented.”
Quinn, also, could not be reached for further comment.
Southern District
Rimes, seeking a fifth term as judge, said four terms of experience, in addition to years as the municipal judge for Osyka, give him valuable experience for the job.
He also noted his prior service on the board of directors of the state Justice Court Judges Association, and said he “takes all the extra classes they offer” from the state judicial college for continuing legal education.
“In the past 16 years, I started programs for first-time offenders, alcohol and domestic violence, and I just want to see those continue,” Rimes said. “We can always improve the programs we have.”
He thanked his supporters for their continuing interest through the years and said he wanted to serve the county for another term.
McDowell, the former principal of Amite County High School, wrote for an E-J questionnaire that he believes his years in education working with children and adults qualify him to sit as judge.
“Through my professional career as an educator for 20 years, I’ve gained a deeper desire to serve the community,” McDowell said. “I want to support our law enforcement officers, but also explore every avenue to help the community.”
McDowell said he had nothing against Rimes, but wanted to take a turn at being of service.
“My opponent has served as well as he could as long as he’s been in office, and I just want to build on the foundation that he has laid.”
