A McComb man faces simple assault charges and is out of a job after he allegedly tampered with co-workers’ food and drinks.
Joseph A. Russo, 21, of McComb, was charged with simple assault Monday after someone reported the alleged contamination to police.
Russo allegedly recorded the actions and posted videos online, according to a statement Thursday from McComb police.
He was an employee at Southern Cash & Pawn in McComb, but the owner immediately fired him upon arrest, police said.
Simple assault is a misdemeanor charge in Mississippi. Normally, a conviction of that charge does not require the defendent to register as a sex offender.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said she consulted with the district attorney’s office to decide which charge best fit the allegations, for which finding precedent was difficult.
The department chose the simple assault charge because Russo’s alleged actions put others in fear of imminent bodily harm through physical menace, Carter said.
The charge could be upgraded, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.