Former State Rep. Bobby Moak remembers the day of the vote “real clearly.”
It was Jan. 4, 2000, two months after the gubernatorial election, and Mississippi representatives were tasked with voting to choose the new governor.
Democrat Ronnie Musgrove, who was chosen by the House 86-36, had led his opponent, Republican Mike Parker, by 8,300 votes in the general election but missed getting a majority of the popular vote by less than 1 percentage point.
Because of that and the fact that both candidates evenly split how many state House districts they each carried, the decision lay with the representatives themselves.
Moak, a Democrat, served in the Mississippi House from 1984-2016 representing District 53, Parker’s home district. Some representatives voted on the same lines as their district’s citizens, but they were not obliged to do so.
“It wasn’t real popular, but I voted for Ronnie Musgrove,” Moak said. “I said it was based on the fact that Musgrove had won by the votes statewide. It didn’t sit well with a lot of people.”
An initiative on the ballot this Election Day will ask voters if they want to change this electoral process, one which is only used in Mississippi.
Initiative 47 proposes to decide bring Mississippi’s statewide races in line with other states, where lack of a popular vote majority merely leads to a runoff election between the top two candidates.
Although he voted against the results of his district when he chose Musgrove, Moak hopes to see Mississippians vote “yes” on Initiative 47 and remove the process of candidates being required to carry a majority of House districts and giving representatives the final say in an election.
The election process as it currently stands is a byproduct of Jim Crow legislation, laws of racial segregation that were born in the wake of Reconstruction, Moak said.
“It was clearly there to make sure that no Black person or minority could be elected. It was a safeguard, because there were no Black members of the legislature at that time, during 1890,” he said.
Therefore, all-white legislatures could easily vote to keep minority candidates out of office.
Moak said he’ll be glad to see that law leave, including the aspect that the election can be decided by winning the most votes in a majority of the 122 House districts.
“The high vote-getter should be the guy that gets it. Based on the number of votes that a candidate got in the legislative districts, are you really following the overall will of the people in the state?” Moak asked.
Four Black citizens sued the state in 2019, alleging the state’s electoral-style process is racial discrimination and violates the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act.
The court held off making a ruling to give the Legislature a chance to change the provision in the 2020 legislative session.
“When many of us started looking at it, we had zero problem changing it,” said Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb. “I think the new law makes perfect sense. I do believe it’ll pass.”
The Musgrove-Parker decision was before Mims’ time in the Legislature, and for some lawmakers, the current electoral provision seemed to be out of sight, out of mind.
“Since then, there was not much discussion about this issue,” Mims said. “Since I’ve been a member there’s just not been a discussion from the House or the Senate to look at this and change it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.