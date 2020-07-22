Mississippi blew past its previous record for new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with health officials reporting 1,635 new infections along with 31 deaths, and Pike County saw its highest one-day total yet.
Health officials said Pike County climbed to 624 cases on Wednesday, a one-day increase of 28.
Of the new deaths reported Wednesday, one was in Walthall County and another was in Lawrence County.
Since March, 45,524 cases and 1,389 deaths have been identified in the state.
While Gov. Tate Reeves skipped his daily press briefing about the virus on Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs took to Twitter to dispute conspiracies and misinformation.
“It’s real and getting worse, and please remember one person equals one case. One person tested 1000 times equals one case. Please ignore the conspiracy nonsense,” Dobbs wrote, posting an accompanying graph illustrating the recent trend of increasing patients on ventilators and in intensive care.
State health officials said 943 patients with the virus were hospitalized, as are another 211 suspected of having the virus.
The graph shows there were 162 patients in the ICU in late April with 77 of those on ventilators.
As of July 19 — two weeks after the 4th of July holiday weekend — there are 284 patients in intensive care and 143 on ventilators.
In another interesting trend about the virus, state health data shows people ages 18-29 are contracting it more than any other age group in the state right now.
People in that age group had 9,417 cases but just nine deaths.
Children under 18 accounted for 4,267 cases but no deaths.
That’s slightly less than people in their 60s, who accounted for 4,878 cases, but more than people in their 70s (3,010), 80s (1,700) and 90 and above (664). However, all of the older age groups vastly outpace the others in deaths.
State health officials said 11- to 17-year-olds made up the biggest share of pediatric cases, with 2,224.
Hospitalizations of younger people were far less than other age groups, with 165 18- to 29-year-olds and 49 children under 18 admitted, according to state health data.
In other daily virus numbers, Lincoln County rose by 16 cases to 618, Amite County added two cases for a total of 145, Franklin added two for a total of 74, Lawrence went up by six and stands at 208, Walthall County added five for a total of 353 and Wilkinson remained at 129.
