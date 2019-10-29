Donna Scott’s background appears to offer the kind of experience South Pike needs to rise from its low ratings.
“I have worked with children with challenges, children who come from poverty,” Scott told the McComb Lions Club last week. “I have taken schools from F ratings to successful schools, so I know it can be done.”
She said South Pike has its share of impoverished families, but that should be no excuse for the school district to fail.
“We need to change the mindset,” Scott said. “Just because some of our children don’t have the most nourishing background, it doesn’t mean they can’t learn.”
Scott came into the district in July, succeeding Johnnie Vick, who had been superintendent for about two years. With reports of the previous year’s test scores and accountability ratings in August and September, South Pike rose from an F-rated district to a D-rated district.
“That’s not where we want to be, but it’s not failing, so we’ll take that,” Scott said.
Parental involvement is important for the district, Scott said, and that doesn’t mean just coming to school for events or trying to help with homework.
“Attendance is a huge issue, and that’s a parental issue,” Scott said. “We have an absentee rate of 17%. There’s a correlation between not coming to school and low accountability ratings … Kids need to know their parents and the schools are on the same page.”
Scott said there seems to be a disconnect in the district on the importance of parental involvement, though she acknowledged there may be obstacles, as well.
“Where there is more affluence, there is more engagement,” Scott said. “Where families are less affluent, parents may work two jobs, and they may not be able to come to school for things.
“Some of the parents may not be educated, and may not realize the importance of getting their children to school and coming to school for meetings. Some parents may be intimidated by coming to school and talking to educators.”
Scott said discipline is key to improving student performance — not just classroom management and punishment of bad behavior, but also the personal discipline to get to school, attend class and complete homework.
“Kids will play you if you allow them,” she said, but “if they’re not in class and don’t do their homework, the kids will lose all the way around … Kids have to be there to be taught.”
She urged community members to speak well of the district in public, noting its fledgling upswing in rating, and asked people to contribute their time in district classrooms.
“Community help groups are very beneficial,” Scott said.
