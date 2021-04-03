The woman who was found dead in the home of a McComb attorney Tuesday was a longtime friend of Lenoir and his family, according to her mother.
Sherry Dansby said Friday that she did not know why her daughter Wendy Dansby, 55, of Ridgeland, was at Lenoir’s house.
“They weren’t best friends or anything,” but they’d known each other since youth, she said.
Lenoir was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing meth and trying to dispose of it while awaiting questioning related to Dansby’s death, according to McComb police detectives.
Lenoir was still being held at Pike County Jail on $70,000 bond on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence as of Friday afternoon, according to a jail official.
Dansby’s most recent connection to Lenoir’s family was through legal help from Lenoir’s mother, attorney Dee Alford Shandy, her mother said.
“She loved Dee. Wendy went through a divorce, and Dee helped her,” Dansby said. “Ms. Dee, she’s a wonderful person. I feel for her.”
Wendy posted a photo on her Facebook page earlier this year of a name change order in Perry County Chancery Court which was signed by Shandy.
According to the document, Wendy had previously been married to Myles Wayne McMahan, whom she divorced in January 2020.
Wendy’s friends have rejected the possibility of her having been on illegal drugs. They said she had survived a serious car crash that led to surgery and Stage 4 breast cancer, which had involved chemo treatments and radiation. They described her as a deeply religious person who had just made a fresh start with a new house in Ridgeland after her divorce.
“Wendy did not do drugs. That’s not her thing,” said artist Joan Adams of Shubuta, a friend of Dansby’s.
“Without a doubt, she was not on drugs. Definitely not her personality. There’s no way,” said Christy Jones Amay of Hattiesburg, who knew Wendy through her volunteer work with the breast cancer organization The Pink Ribbon Fund.
Wendy’s mother echoed her friends’ opinion of her as a bold and caring person.
“She was a pistol, but she loved the Lord,” Dansby said of her daughter. “She was just larger than life. She loved everybody. She witnessed everywhere she went. She loved the lovely and the unlovely and couldn’t stand to see anyone broken. She did not need to go out like that.”
