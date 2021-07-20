Angela Cockerham, who resigned last week as the attorney for the McComb city board, issued a statement Saturday about her departure.
“Having completed my work for the City of McComb, I have offered my resignation to the City of McComb effective Friday, July 23, 2021,” her statement said. “Since August 2018, I have provided insight and assistance to the City of McComb as their board attorney.
“I thank Mayor Lockley and the Board of Selectmen for the City of McComb for the opportunity to serve, and wish them success in their future endeavors.”
In addition to her law practice, Cockerham is a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.
