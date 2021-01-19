Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield told county supervisors Friday that he is looking into entering into an agreement with a medical facilty to provide inmate nursing services at the jail after the jail nurse resigned in December.
Brumfield also plans to install a wall in the foyer at his investigators’ office complex in the back of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks regional headquarters building on Highway 51 North, Magnolia.
The wall will separate the public from investigators’ offices. Brumfield said the work will cost less than $5,000 and is included in his budget.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved final payment of $53,440 to Greenbriar DSLP for work on the Gateway Industrial Park sewer project and agreed to transfer ownership of the system to the city of McComb. The board also approved a list of change orders for the project.
• Approved a request from Five County Community Transportation of Prentiss to apply for federal assistance. The organization serves Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion and Pike counties.
• Approved six pauper burials and cremations.
• Approved travel for the board to a one-day Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District legislative and education meeting at Jackson in March.
• Renewed the annual lease on a jail dishwashing machine with Auto-Chlor System for $77 per month, up $4 from last year.
• Authorized Cable One to lay coaxial cable along Hilltop and Mindy lanes and Enterprise Road.
• Designated county administrator Tami Dangerfield to execute documents for FEMA funding to pay for cleanup from spring tornado damage.
• Agreed to buy a $115 ad in an Enterprise-Journal special edition recognizing Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for over half a century of service.
• Noted completion of the Pike County Health Department renovation project.
• Heard a request from Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky to look into using $8,872 in leftover bond funds to help municipalities within the county with street repairs. Dowdy said he will look into the legality of it. “That’s a good opportunity for the county to help the cities that we all represent,” Bowsky said.
