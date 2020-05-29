Urgent care clinics rise to virus challenge

They’re not hospitals, nor traditional doctor’s offices, but urgent care clinics are every bit as much on the front lines of health care and COVID-19 response as those other health care bastions.
With the viral pandemic front and center and top of mind for most of the past three months, local urgent care clinics shared in the widely reported pain of most medical facilities that saw patient loads decrease as prospective patients tried to avoid locations where COVID-19 might have been present.
Stat Care, Fast Pace and Maxem urgent care clinics in McComb all reported lower patient loads as the virus started hitting the state and many businesses and schools were closed to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Initially, we saw a decrease,” said Andy Watson of StatCare. “A lot of people initially thought they wouldn’t go (for medical care) at all. As providers, we’ve educated our patients, and they’re coming back.”
While patients are returning, they’re seldom just walking into the lobby and waiting to see the nurse anymore.
All of those providers are asking prospective patients to call first.
“If anybody needs to be seen, they can call, we’ll let them know how many people are waiting,” said Tonya Brister of Maxem Health’s McComb Urgent Care. “If there’s no one here, they can come on in.”
At StatCare, patients can drive up and call from their car, then wait for a preliminary assessment in the parking lot before going into the building. Fast Pace has also modified its check-in procedures for incoming patients.
Not all patients need to make an appearance, though. All three clinics are offering telemedicine services through their websites, which is now allowable thanks to a loosening of regulations governing those services.
StatCare offers telemedicine through FaceTime, while Fast Pace offers those services through Zoom. Maxem’s telemedicine service can be accessed through the company website, maxemhealthurgentcare.com, which redirects to solvhealth.com.
Those who prefer or need to be seen in the office will experience many of the same things they’ve experienced elsewhere in the community since emergencies were declared to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing is a prime example, which is part of StatCare’s strategy of doing preliminary assessments in patients’ cars. Once patients are assessed and allowed into the lobby, they are spaced out across the lobby’s seating until called back to an examination room. Fast Pace and Maxem have their own screening procedures.
The same goes for wearing masks. All employees wear masks, and patients are given masks at StatCare and Maxem; Bernetta Smith at Fast Pace said almost all patients there come with their own masks.
Watson, Brister and Smith all said their offices have been well stocked with masks and other personal protective equipment.
"Our company anticipated this when we heard what was going on in China," Watson said. "They started then procuring all they personal protective materials they could. Our vendors are getting their stocks up."
Smith said Fast Pace had been stocked well through its company, and received supplies from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, as well.
"We've gotten what we've needed," she said.
All of the urgent care clinics are able to perform testing for COVID-19 as well as provide their usual services, and the medical personnel at each hope their patients will be as safe as possible.
"Everybody needs to take (COVID-19) seriously," Smith said. "Take all the precautions recommended, but we're here and available to serve, and we look forward to serving if they need us."
