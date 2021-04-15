Questions about compensation arose during Summit’s town council meeting Tuesday night when officials hired a new town clerk and police officer.
Councilman Pauline Monley made the motion to hire deputy clerk LaTunja Lewis as town clerk to replace Deborah Price. The decision came after the board met in executive session for about half an hour at the start of the meeting.
Council members raised some questions about Lewis’ salary in the new position. Mayor Percy Robinson had proposed raising the pay to $40,000.
“That money, $40,000, was already in the budget,” he said.
The council, however, stuck to its decision to exclude department heads in its awarding of 10% pay raises last year, keeping the clerk’s salary at $32,000.
That job wasn’t the only position that generated discussions about pay.
Just before the board voted to hire Derek Robertson as a part-time police officer, Councilman Lester Jones, a former chief, said the pay of $11.37 an hour was too low.
“I’m going to make a suggestion that we pay $15 an hour whether they’re part-time or full-time,” he said.
Mayor Percy Robinson batted down that proposal.
“We’re going to hold off right now until after the election, but we have been looking at raising the pay,” Robinson said.
“After the election?” Jones asked.
Robinson said the board’s term is winding down, suggesting such a broad personnel and financial decision should be delayed until the next term begins in July. The incoming council will have at least one new member with Jones’ departure.
“This is the last few months of your term, so you have to be careful about your spending,” he said.
“I’m not concerned about my term,” Councilman Joe Lewis said.
“But I am concerned about our budget,” Robinson said, calling for the council to return its attention to the matter of hiring Robertson, which it did so unanimously.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request from Fire Chief Stan McMorris to hold a 10K run and walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
• Approved a request from Summit Plastics to raise its building above the town’s 35-foot limit on structures.
• Approved five resolutions related to a Community Development Block Grant application for the rehabilitation of the water tank on Martin Luther King Drive.
• Approved the payment of $13,690 to Dungan Engineering and $8,000 to The Ferguson Group for work related to the CDBG project.
• Agreed to place a $3,750 lien against property at 508 John D. Shaw St. to recoup the costs associated with the demolition of a house there.
