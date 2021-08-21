Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center officials said the hospital system is continuing to feel the grip of the delta variant’s surge, with a record number of infected patients rising daily.
“We ask each and every member of our community: The best way that you can help out our hard-working front line providers is to avoid crowds, wear a mask and please get vaccinated if you have not done so already,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said.
As of Friday morning there were 31 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, and 15 were in the intensive care unit. Six were on ventilators. Just three of the 15 patients in the ICU had been vaccinated. None of the vaccinated patients were on ventilators.
Richardson said six patients on ventilators is the highest number the hospital has ever had in a single day.
Meanwhile, schools continued to be affected. South Pike High School and half the junior high went into quarantine this week, with the high school quarantine stemming from three positive cases on the football team.
Amite School Center’s football team also is sidelined after an outbreak. Reports of the rest of the school being sent home could not be verified Friday afternoon, as multiple phone calls to the school went unanswered, as did calls to Headmaster John Knight.
The Mississippi State Board of Education voted Thursday to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling again this year if needed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus as many schools are moving to virtual learning amid quarantines.
The board made the decision to extend the availability to the hybrid schedule option through the end of October and will reassess the need on Nov. 1.
“The Mississippi Department of Education recommended the policy change because some superintendents expressed concern about the challenge of ensuring adequate social distance among students,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright said in a press release.
“Hybrid scheduling gives districts another strategy to help educate students safely.”
The board also offered virtual options for individual students and forced local school boards to approve criteria for students participating in virtual learning.
Schools are required to have a minimum of 180 days of instruction and any virtual learning days come with a caveat of having to prove there was a minimum of 330 minutes of actual instruction.
The state reported another day with over 5,000 cases on Friday, with 5,048 new infections for a total of 406,249 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 54 deaths. The state reported one death each in Pike County, Lincoln County, Lawrence County and Amite County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.